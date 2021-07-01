Duggar Son Starts New Business Amid 'Counting On' Cancellation

✖

The Duggar family may be saying goodbye to reality TV, at least for the time being, but one member of the family has a new business to fall back on. Amid TLC's decision to cancel Counting On after 11 seasons amid Josh Duggar's criminal case, Jeremiah Duggar is prepping to launch his own construction business.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old Jeremiah applied for a business license for Hometown Construction, LLC on Friday, June 18. The application came just a week before TLC announced its decision not to move forward with the popular reality series documenting the Duggars and their lives. At this time, further details about the business are unclear, and Jeremiah has made no social media posts about his new business endeavor. The Duggar son – who is real estate license and works for Good Neighbor Realty along with his twin brother Jedidiah and also has his commercial pilot and flight instructor licenses – is known as a handyman. A January 16, 2020-dated Instagram post from the official Duggar family Instagram account showed Jeremiah and Jason Duggar at Lowe's, the caption reading, "Jeremiah and Jason know how to get things done! When they're not on a construction site, you can usually find them getting supplies... ready for the next project!"

Jeremiah's new business comes amid a troubling time for his family. On Tuesday, TLC confirmed it would be cutting ties with Counting On, the popular series that originally premiered in 2015 as a spinoff of former series 19 Kids and Counting. In a statement, the network said, "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

The cancellation decision, which a source told The Sun "was made by TLC earlier this week," followed Josh's arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, he had more than 200 images of children on his computer. If convicted, he could receive up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts.

Amid the cancellation, many members of the Duggar family have spoken out about the decision. In a statement released just after TLC's confirmation, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo said they "wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On." The couple added that they are "grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years" and are "excited for the next chapter in our lives." Family patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have yet to publicly respond to the cancellation.