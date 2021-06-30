'Counting On' Canceled, and Onlookers Have Plenty of Opinions

On Tuesday, TLC revealed that they would not be moving forward with another season of Counting On. The news comes months after Josh Duggar was arrested for receipt and possession of child pornography (he has entered a plea of not guilty and will face trial on these charges in November). Numerous people have weighed in on this matter in light of the news of Counting On's cancellation. In particular, many Twitter users shared that there should not have been a Counting On series in the first place. Counting On was a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled back in 2015 after a report revealed that Duggar was investigated for child molestation in 2006, per PEOPLE.

TLC did not give a specific reason behind their decision to cancel Counting On. Although, in their statement about the news, they did allude to Duggar's legal situation. The network shared, as PEOPLE reported, "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Naturally, Twitter users didn't waste any time weighing in on the matter themselves. Read on to see what many are saying about Counting On's cancellation.