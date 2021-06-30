'Counting On' Canceled, and Onlookers Have Plenty of Opinions
On Tuesday, TLC revealed that they would not be moving forward with another season of Counting On. The news comes months after Josh Duggar was arrested for receipt and possession of child pornography (he has entered a plea of not guilty and will face trial on these charges in November). Numerous people have weighed in on this matter in light of the news of Counting On's cancellation. In particular, many Twitter users shared that there should not have been a Counting On series in the first place. Counting On was a spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled back in 2015 after a report revealed that Duggar was investigated for child molestation in 2006, per PEOPLE.
TLC did not give a specific reason behind their decision to cancel Counting On. Although, in their statement about the news, they did allude to Duggar's legal situation. The network shared, as PEOPLE reported, "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."
Naturally, Twitter users didn't waste any time weighing in on the matter themselves. Read on to see what many are saying about Counting On's cancellation.
June 29, 2021
"It took TLC an awfully long time to cancel the show," one Twitter user wrote. "They should've never got another show to begin with."
Bout time... the show was pure trash! pic.twitter.com/Kn6oyMPhGO— Brandon (@MNViper) June 29, 2021
Another individual wrote, "bout time. i really find it above and beyond disturbing they still kept them on tv after the first time really."
Good riddance!— Tamiko with an O!♊ (@ClassyO1ne) June 30, 2021
"ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME! I was done with this family before anyone knew of them! Good fkn riddance!" another Twitter user wrote, making their feelings on the news very clear.
Finally!! https://t.co/UXnRiHAVaP pic.twitter.com/WCr00m7h8d— Tatiana (@LilyValley93) June 30, 2021
"After the molestation scandal came out (also Josh btw), TLC cancelled the OG show only to reboot it without him in it," one person noted. "I'm half expecting them to announce "Definitely Not 19 Kids and Counting, There's Only 18."
It’s about damn time. https://t.co/XVN9uuYpPu— Jessica💜 (@Cali_Girl090) June 29, 2021
Yet another user was of the mindset that Counting On should not have come to pass. They wrote, "They should not have been able to even start a new show after the first scandal but [shrug]."
Good! https://t.co/aZn7K0MT7E— Mouthier Than Ever (@MouthySoapFan93) June 29, 2021
Many individuals expressed that it was time for Counting On to come to an end. On Twitter, there were numerous users who wrote messages along the lines of "Took them long enough."
There is a god!🙌🙌🙌🙌 https://t.co/Rx653yY9FN— Alexandria Fanatics (@TeamAlexandria7) June 29, 2021
Clearly, there are many who will not be missing Counting On at all. One individual even wrote, "They should've never brought this sh— back to begin with."