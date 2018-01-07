Jim Bob Duggar Reportedly Feuding With Son-in-Law Ben Seewald

Looks like there’s another family feud brewing in the Duggar clan.

According to Radar, Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, is fighting with family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar over the two’s conflicting religious beliefs.

“Every one of the guys have married into the family have their own way of thinking,” a source close to the family said. “Their beliefs aren’t always going to reflect every little ideal Jim Bob and Michelle embrace. There are a few differences in religious thought processes.”

The insider went on to explain the differences — Jim Bob believes in salvation by faith in the gift of Jesus dying on the cross, while Seewald leans toward Calvinism, which states that anything that happens has been chosen by God.

“Overall he’s close to the family,” the source added. “Most everyone tries to agree to overlook things that aren’t in alignment with their thinking. If there’s something that comes out they tend to work it out quickly.”

This isn’t the first son-in-law to clash with the religious family. The clan reportedly also isn’t a fan of Joy-Anna’s husband, Austin. The two recently married and are pregnant with their first child.

“There has been a lot of talk about the character of her new husband, Austin,” a source told the outlet in September. “He was more of a rebel child.”

Additionally, daughter Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, fought with the family after he was supposedly fired from Counting On after some disparaging comments toward network star Jazz Jennings.

“There’s a lot of outrage between increasingly divided factions,” the source said. “A lot of times when you live apart from the people you love it takes time to adjust back to your original lifestyle, including family.”