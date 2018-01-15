Jill Zarin Pens Loving Tribute to Late Husband Bobby

Jill Zarin shared an emotional tribute to her late husband on Sunday, hours after he died of cancer.

The Real Housewives of New York alum took to Instagram to share a collage of photos with her husband Bobby Zarin, who died on Saturday at 71 years old. He was first diagnosed with and treated for thyroid cancer in 2009, but he developed a cancerous brain tumor in November 2016.

“Rest in Peace my love. Words can not express the hole in my heart,” Zarin, 54, wrote. “Bobby taught me what true and deep love is. Thank you my love for sharing your life with me… for raising Allyson as if she was your own, being an amazing father and grandfather and teaching me how to be a better person. You inspire those around you to be the best they can be.”

Bobby earned his fortune as a real estate developer and founder of Zarin Fabrics. Despite his death, Zarin says her husband’s legacy will thrive.

“I will never forget you… your legacy lives on though your beautiful children and grandchildren,” she continued. “I will continue to raise money and awareness for ITOG (International Thyroid Oncology Group) so maybe this won’t happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw.”

“I will continue to honor you and make you proud. You taught me so many lessons,” Zarin said, offering up a few of the light-hearted marital riffs the pair shared. “I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes I will make lists now that you can’t remind me.”

Zarin went on to thank the family and friends who have offered their support during Bobby’s battle with cancer. She also confirmed her late husband’s funeral is set for Monday.

“Thank you to all our friends, family and fans for the most incredible love you have shown our family. The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks. I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages,” she concluded.

Zarin and Bobby celebrated 18 years of marriage earlier in January. The pair shared no children together, but he was an active stepfather to Zarin’s daughter, Allyson Shapiro. He is also survived by three biological children, Jonathan, David and Jennifer, from a previous relationship.