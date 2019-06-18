Jill Duggar Reveals Photo of ‘Very Hard’, but Also Joyous Funeral Service for Late Grandma Mary

Jill Duggar has revealed that the family held a “very hard” but also joyous, funeral service for her late Grandma Mary.

Taking to Instagram, Dillard shared a collection of photos and videos from the somber day and spoke fondly of her grandmother and the impact that she had on their family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among the photos were snapshots from the indoor memorial, as well as the site where Mary was laid to rest.

Grandma Mary passed away on Sunday, June 9 at the age of 78. It was later reported that her cause of death was due to “accidental drowning.”

Following her tragic death, the family began to take to Instagram to mourn her loss, with Jana Dugger sharing a series of photos of the matriarch and writing a heartfelt caption.

Additionally, Jinger Duggar shared a memorial to her grandmother, writing in part, “She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world!”