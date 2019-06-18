Jill Duggar Reveals Photo of ‘Very Hard’, but Also Joyous Funeral Service for Late Grandma Mary

Jill Duggar has revealed that the family held a “very hard” but also joyous, funeral service for her late Grandma Mary.
Taking to Instagram, Dillard shared a collection of photos and videos from the somber day and spoke fondly of her grandmother and the impact that she had on their family.
Among the photos were snapshots from the indoor memorial, as well as the site where Mary was laid to rest.
Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ! 🌸 So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! 💐And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too! 🌺🌱 . . 🌦It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow…”a sign of God’s faithfulness”, as Grandma would always say! 🌈 ☔️ (Thanks Laura and Lauren for some of these pics!) . . 💞We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma! I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive! 🌤
Grandma Mary passed away on Sunday, June 9 at the age of 78. It was later reported that her cause of death was due to “accidental drowning.”
Following her tragic death, the family began to take to Instagram to mourn her loss, with Jana Dugger sharing a series of photos of the matriarch and writing a heartfelt caption.
Grandma Duggar will be greatly missed!! ❤️ – On her last morning spent here on earth I drove Grandma to church where she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face! I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick. 😊 – Grandma made a deep impact on each of our lives—first and foremost through her relationship with Jesus Christ, and secondly through her example of sharing the good news of salvation through Jesus with others! She would always be talking about the day she would see her Savior’s face and how much she looked forward to it! Yesterday was that day! She knew where she’d spend eternity and wanted everyone else to know that for themselves too. – This song reminds me of Grandma’s life. – 🎶 “When We See Christ” 🎶 Sometimes the day seems long, Our trials hard to bear. We’re tempted to complain, to murmur and despair. But Christ will soon appear to catch his bride away! All tears forever over in God’s eternal day! — IT WILL BE WORTH IT ALL WHEN WE SEE JESUS! — Life’s trials will seem so small when we see Christ. One glimpse of his dear face, all sorrow will erase. So, BRAVELY RUN THE RACE TILL WE SEE CHRIST. – May we all be reminded to run this race of life looking at the Author and Finisher of our faith. “Only one life, twill soon be past—only what’s done for Christ will last.” • #grandmaduggar #leavingalegacy #weloveyou
Additionally, Jinger Duggar shared a memorial to her grandmother, writing in part, “She was the best grandma, counselor, friend, woman of faith, bargain shopping buddy, McDonald’s fish sandwich lovin’ lady, who was always up for an adventure—whether across town or across the world!”