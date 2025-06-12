Jill Duggar Mourns Death of Family Member

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derek, are devastated by the loss of his grandmother. The TLC staple announced the news in an Instagram post.

She shared a photo of a casket with an adorning rose. It’s unclear when the death occurred from the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post read, “We [love] & miss you Mimi! My hubby’s grandma passed away & we remembered her beautiful life with family this week. She would have been 90 years old this year. @derickdillard”

The post comes three months after Jill reflected on the one-year anniversary of the birth of their stillbirth daughter. In March, Jill shared how she felt about the tragic loss of their baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard.

“On this morning one year ago, we were prepping for our daughter’s delivery after finding out just days before that she had went on to join Jesus in heaven,” Jill wrote in her March 19 Instagram caption. “Derick’s mom was caring for our boys and my mom drove us to the hospital where a couple of my sisters and a friend joined us.”

She added, “We are so grateful for all those not pictured who wrapped their arms and prayers around us, and continue to provide us with support as we walk this road nobody ever wants to walk.” The couple also shares sons Israel, Samuel, and Frederick.

They announced her death in April 2024 in an Instagram post, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby,” the caption began.. “Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”