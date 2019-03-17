Jill Duggar Fires Back at Fan’s Criticism of Date Night With Husband Derick Dillard

Couples sitting close to one another at a restaurant is usually nothing to raise a red flag about, unless you are a member of the Duggar family.

On Thursday, Jill (Duggar) Dillard shared a photo from another date night with her husband, Derick Dillard, showing the two sitting next to each other in a booth at a Chinese restaurant. One fan thought this was strange, but Jill did not think so.

“Why are you sitting next to Derrick instead of across from?” one person wrote, notes OK! Magazine.

Rather than just let this slide, Jill decided to reply. After all, she has shared several photos from date nights with Dillard in the past, showing the two sitting next to each other.

“We ALWAYS do!! We prefer to sit next to each other vs. with the whole table between us….[I don’t know]…just too much distance when we sit across from each other…[laughing out loud],” she wrote, adding a revolving hearts emoji.

This inspired some fans to defend her.

“Why not?? My husband and i will sometimes share a side. Sometimes it’s nice to sit next to your other half,” one person wrote, while another added, “It’s cozy.”

Jill, 27, is often targeted by fans for her social media activity and sometimes takes the time to respond. Earlier this month, she was criticized for homeschooling 3-year-old son Israel after she shared a look at her curriculum on her blog. She replied to one of her critics, telling them she understands homeschooling is not for everyone.

“Thanks for sharing,” she wrote, adding a smiling emoji. “I totally get that it’s not for everyone.”

Last year, she was also criticized for sharing a recipe for homemade chicken noodle soup, since her fans noticed it was “full of sodium.”

“This recipe has approximately 2,000 mg of sodium per serving. That’s more than the recommended amount per DAY for an adult,” one wrote. Another added, “Canned soup is really not good for you and this recipe has 8 cans of it.”

Jill’s husband is also a controversial figure on social media. In 2017, he was fired from appearing on Counting On because of his transphobic remarks about Jazz Jennings, the star of TLC‘s I Am Jazz. Just last month, he took to Twitter to ask why Planned Parenthood was not on a list of hate groups.

Jill and Dillard, 30, married in 2014. They are parents to two sons, Israel and 1-year-old Samuel Scott Dillard.

New episodes of Counting On air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.