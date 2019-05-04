Jessa, Kendra and Anna Duggar All Reveal Baby Bumps in New Family Photo

The Duggar family is growing by leaps and bounds, and there’s no better display of that than a recent photo of the ladies of the reality TV family, posted to Michelle Duggar’s Instagram Story. In the picture, Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, and Jessa Seewald’s burgeoning baby bumps were on full display.

Michelle, 52, posted the photo on Thursday, according to Us Weekly. She revealed in the Instagram Story that she, her daughters, and daughters-in-law Lauren Duggar and Abbie Duggar, were at a Family Conferences panel event. Kendra, Jessa, and Anna can be seen standing together closest to the 19 Kids and Counting matriarch.

“Mother/Daughter panel at the [Family Conferences],” Michelle wrote on the Instagram Story post.

Anna was the most recent Duggar to announce that she’s pregnant. She and Josh Duggar shared the news on Instagram, posting a video of them telling their kids that a sixth child would be joining their growing family. Each of Anna and Josh’s five children was given a piece of paper with a letter on it to put in a specific order with the help of their parents. In the end, the message was revealed: “New baby coming this fall.”

The couple’s children celebrated with shrieks of joy. As they jumped about, Josh confirmed, “Mommy’s going to have a baby!”

We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! #littleduggars https://t.co/jVRVhVtWA5 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) April 26, 2019

Anna and Josh are already parents to Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 19 months.

Kendra announced that she was pregnant in April, sharing the news via Us Weekly. She and Joe Duggar said in a statement they were “ready to double the fun” in their home.

“Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year,” the couple’s statement said. “Children really are a blessing from God!”

Jessa was first to announce that she is pregnant, sharing the exciting news in January via Us. She and husband Ben Seewald told the magazine their third child was “due late this Spring,” but did not reveal any more at that time.

“We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage,” the couple told Us. “So we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Jessa, 26, has since shared several bump pictures on Instagram. Her most recent was posted on April 5. In the caption, she noted that she is “Definitely a bit bigger” than she was in her last pregnancy.

She has yet to reveal an exact due date, but is expected to give birth before the other pregnant Duggars.