Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s 1-Year-Old Son Spurgeon Is ‘Feelin' the Christmas Spirit!’

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shared an adorable video of her 1-year-old son Spurgeon Elliot to Instagram on Tuesday as he gets into the holiday spirit, PEOPLE reports.

Feelin' in the Christmas spirit! 😂👍🏽 #SpurgeonElliotSeewald A video posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Dec 13, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

In the cute video, Spurgeon is wearing headphones and dancing to a few Christmas tunes in the family's living room.

"What are you listening to?" Jessa asks her toddler. "Is that Christmas spirit right there?"

The sweet little boy looks so excited while he bounces up and down to the music. "That's a workout!" Jess says to Spurgeon.

Jessa's son turned one on Nov. 5 and is getting ready to become a big brother! Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald announced their second pregnancy back in August with a due date in February.

