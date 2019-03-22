Jessa Duggar Gives Look at Baby Bump in New Video About Fashion

Jessa Duggar is giving fans a look at her growing baby bump, two months after she and husband Ben Seewald announced they are expecting their third child.

On her Instagram Story on Friday, the Counting On star posed in a pink floral dress that accented her adorable baby bump.

“This one is not maternity, but the waistline hits in just the perfect place,” the 26-year-old said, cradling her baby bump. “So it will be good both before and after baby.”

The TLC personality and Ben Seewald, who already share sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, announced in January that they were expecting another bundle of joy, who is due this spring.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Duggar told Us Weekly at the time, adding that they have not learned the sex of the baby. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Seewald, 23, told the outlet how the family is preparing for the arrival of baby number 3.

“Henry doesn’t have a clue what’s coming, but Spurgeon understands and he talks about the baby quite a bit,” Seewald said. “Seeing our boys meet their new sibling for the first time is something we are really looking forward to! We realize that, in going from two to three kids, we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage! We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Duggar admitted that she and Seewald, who married in 2014, had baby fever following the birth of her niece, Felicity, born to sister, Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, and brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo.

“I definitely have baby fever,” she admitted at the time, adding that she and Seewald “would be overjoyed if we were to find out we were expecting again. It would be sweet to have a baby girl.”

Although the couple has not yet revealed any possible names for their little one on the way, it is likely that they will choose names close to their heart that hold special meaning and a Christian connection. Spurgeon was named after Baptist preacher Charles Spurgeon and Christian missionary Jim Elliot, while Henry got his name from Matthew Henry, a minister and author, and abolitionist William Wilberforce.