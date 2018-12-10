‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Opens up About Cast’s Thoughts Before Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Heads to Prison

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino gave his thoughts on co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s jail sentence for tax evasion on Friday.

“We all love [Mike], I love him, we’re all thinking about him,” Guadagnino told Us Weekly at the Jingle Ball 2018 event in New York City. Guadagnino said every member of the Jersey Shore cast “are keeping him close to our hearts.”

Earlier last week, Guadagnino told The Blast that Sorrentino asked them to help his wife, Lauren Pesce, while he is in prison.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino told the outlet. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like, ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”

Back on Oct. 5, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges related to tax evasion and more than four years after he was first indicted. Sorrentino and his brother Marc were accused of failing to pay income tax from 2010 to 2012, according to prosecutors. Marc also pleaded guilty to aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Sorrentino was ordered to report to prison on Jan. 15, 2019 and married Pesce on Nov. 1 in New Jersey. Most of the Jersey Shore cast was at the ceremony to support him. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughters even served as flower girls.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” Sorrentino and Pesce said in a statement to Us Weekly after their wedding. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

Before Sorrentino reports to prison, the newlyweds are “working on” expanding their family.

“We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” Sorrentino told Us Weekly in November. “I mean, I would love a boy first.”

“We like chaos and a busy, loud home. I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious,” Pesce chimed in.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images