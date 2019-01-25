‘Jersey Shore’ Stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino Land MTV Dating Show

Jersey Shore stars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino have officially landed their own spinoff, with the two to star in a dating show on MTV.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the pair will team up for Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, which is set to premiere later this year. The series will see 20 contestants attempting to win the very tanned hearts of both Delvecchio and Guadagnino, with the contestants hoping to avoid the elimination ceremony while the reality stars in turn try to win the hearts of the women competing, making for a new twist on the traditional dating show format.

“Pauly D continues to tour the world as a DJ while holding down a Las Vegas residency, but are any of the contestants ready to keep up with his luxurious lifestyle?” MTV questions. “Meanwhile, Vinny is ready to get back into a relationship, but will the Staten Island keto-guido find someone to take home for Sunday family dinner?”

If the title sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s a revival of the network’s previous dating show, A Double Shot at Love. That series featured twins Rikki and Vikki and was a spinoff of Tila Tequila’s dating show, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.

“Excited to announce Me and my boyfriend @djpaulyd are getting our own crazy reality dating competition show!” Guadagnino wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “This is gonna be good.”

The new show follows the success of the Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which recently finished airing its second season. A third season of the show has been ordered, though as one cast member (Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino) is currently in jail, it’s unclear when that will air.

Delvecchio and Guadagnino themselves have also been enjoying new rounds of professional success, as Delvecchio recently struck a deal to continue his Atlantic City residency and Guadagnino is currently taking Instagram by storm as the “Keto Guido.”

The series isn’t the first Jersey Shore spinoff, as Delvecchio previously starred on The Pauly D Project, Guadagnino had The Show with Vinny and cast members Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also had their own show, Snooki & JWoww.

Delvecchio has also appeared on reality dating television before, meeting ex Aubrey O’Day on E!’s Famously Single. The couple attempted to work things out on WE tv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars 11 before ultimately splitting for good in 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty / Brian Ach