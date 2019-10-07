‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Attorney Speaks out Following Arrest

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s attorney spoke out on Saturday, the day after he was arrested for domestic violence in Hollywood. Ortiz-Magro allegedly threatened his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley while she held their 17-month-old daughter Ariana. Ortiz-Magro was also charged with kidnapping, because he allegedly took Ariana into his home and refused to leave when police arrived.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, Scott E. Leemon, said in a statement to Us Weekly Saturday. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ortiz-Magro, 33, was arrested Friday morning in Hollywood after allegedly threatening Harley with a knife. Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s camera showed Harley trying to get help while carrying Ariana during the alleged incident. Police were called to the scene and eventually arrived around 2:40 a.m.

When police arrived, Ortiz-Magro allegedly took Ariana from Harley, 31, and went into the house. He reportedly refused to come out, forcing police to break down the door. Officers used a taser to subdue him, and photos from the scene showed the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star strapped to a gurney.

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on felony domestic violence and charged with kidnapping. He was released from jail on $100,000 bail.

“Officers responded to a battery in progress in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m.,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. “Suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation. When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative. Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”

Police said the child was not harmed.

Ortiz-Magro has not spoken out about the incident yet, but a source told PEOPLE he is “heartbroken and embarrassed over the circumstances.”

The incident happened just hours after the controversial couple appeared at an event in Beverly Hills together. In an interview with E! News at the event, Ortiz-Magro said the two have a “strong love for each other” and their relationship is misrepresented on television.

“Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” he told E! News. “They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

Photo credit: Getty Images