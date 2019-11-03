‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate Marriage Anniversary Following Prison Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren had an extra reason to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Two months after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was released from prison, the couple celebrated the special day with a date night, and shared photos to commemorate the occasion.

PEOPLE writes the couple began their day with lunch at New Jersey restaurant The Butcher’s Block, which had a surprise in store for them when they played their wedding son during the dessert course, as Lauren posted in her Instagram Stories.

“Celebrating Our 1 year Anniversary [flexed bicep emoji],” Mike captioned a photo of the two at lunch.

The couple then went to Anjelica’s Restaurant for dinner, where they enjoyed casarecce pasta and veal, along with a variety of the eatery’s dessert menu and coffee.

“Living My Blessed Life [ice cream and coffee emoji],” the Jersey Shore star captioned a photo of himself and Lauren at Anjelica’s, adding the hashtag, “anniversary.”

The pair have been living their best lives since Sorrentino’s prison release. They have shared plenty of photos and videos of themselves enjoying lavish dinners and meals recently. Mike was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Thursday, Sept. 12.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Mike and Lauren said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Mike and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States. Mike pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. Marc was sentenced to two years.

The reality star was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Mike and Lauren married on Nov. 1, 2018. The couple met while the two attended community college.