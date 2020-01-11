‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Highlights Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Abs in New Video

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been back with her man, Zack Clayton Carpinello, for some time now, and she’s making sure that the world knows it. On Instagram, JWoww posted a revealing video of her boyfriend that featured his abs on full display, as InTouch Weekly noted.

On her Instagram Story, Farley posted a brief clip of her boyfriend climbing into bed next to her, as InTouch Weekly pointed out. But, what many fans will likely focus on is the revealing nature of the clip, as it featured Carpinello wearing an unzipped sweater that showed off his bare chest. In other words, Farley’s followers got a great look at her man’s fit physique.

The reality star didn’t include a caption, as she let the video do the talking. However, she did add a GIF of herself brushing dirt off of her shoulders to showcase that she approved of her man’s chest-baring move.

Farley and Carpinello have been back together for some time now after a brief split in 2019. The pair originally went public with their relationship in April 2019. About five months later, in October, the couple called it quits after Carpinello was seen flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After the episode aired, Farley took to social media to share that she was “hurt” by Carpinello’s actions.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote on Instagram at the time. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello, in turn, apologized to Farley for the situation on Instagram. “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Of course, the couple has since reunited following all of the drama. Their reunion was confirmed in early December thanks to an Instagram post from Carpinello.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote about his girlfriend. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you [JWoww].”