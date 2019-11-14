‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Calls Roger Mathews Divorce ‘More Than Exhausting’

Jenni “JWoww” Farley gave fans an inside peek on the challenges she’s been facing during her divorce on a recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Farley did manage to squash some drama between she and Angelina Pivarnick but she got raw with her best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi explaining how incredibly difficult her divorce has been, even mentioning possible regrets over filing for it. However, Polizzi was there to reassure her that Farley’s decision was the right one and needed to happen.

“We were talking about regrets earlier — I’ve been thinking about the biggest one,” Farley explained during a heart-to-heart moment.

Polizzi responded in question,” Roger [Mathews]?”

“Yeah. I’m going through it with the divorce,” Farley explained. “It’s been almost a year since I filed. When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking. And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

But that’s when her bff stepped in to give her assurance, saying, “He’s the f—ing worst, but you always knew it wasn’t right,” Polizzi said.

Farley and her ex-husband Mathews were married for almost three years and share two kids together, daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3. Farley filed for divorce in September 2018 but didn’t get anything finalized until August. Even though she filed to legally end their marriage, Farley may have had second thoughts because the two did spend time together after she took legal action to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary in October 2018. But things turned sour just two months later in December when the reality star filed a restraining order against Mathews following an argument.

Despite the difficulty of the divorce, Farley says it’s her children that give her strength through it all.

“It’s just really hard. They’re my bliss as I’m suffering. … It’s more than exhausting — it can mentally break someone. I just want peace,” she said.

Thankfully, the former couple have come to a peaceful agreement to co-parent their children as they strive to provide their kids a healthy environment to grow up in.

As for Farley and Pivarnick, the two were able to squash their beef with one another after weeks of fighting. The two were arguing over a drunken night when Pivarnick clamed Farley’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello became “inappropriate” with her during a night out in Las Vegas while Farley was passed out. However, Carpinello came back accusing her of trying to kiss him on the cheek.

“I appreciate the fact that she’s trying to olive branch it,” Farley said. “I’m tired of fighting with her all the time. She’s sorry, and I’m sorry, and I’m ready to move on.”