‘Jersey Shore’: Deena Cortese’s Baby Bump Photos

Deena Cortese is expecting her and husband Christopher Buckner’s first child in December, which means the Jersey Shore star has been sharing baby bump photos nonstop on social media.

The mom-to-be has been tracking her progress and the bump’s growth on Instagram, giving Jersey Shore fans a peek into her life this summer while the rest of the cast filmed in Las Vegas for season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Continue scrolling to see photos of Cortese’s baby bump since she announced the big news.

14 WEEKS

In one of her first photos of her bump since announcing the pregnancy in July, Cortese showed off her bump at 14 weeks pregnant.

“Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!! Our first bump pic,” she captioned the photo, assuring fans she wouldn’t go overboard with baby bump photos. She and Buckner announced they were expecting in a Fourth of July-themed announcement in the beginning of July. A few days later, they shared a video of the gender reveal, sharing with fans they were expecting a boy.

16 WEEKS

Cortese posed in the same dress at 16 weeks pregnant to show just how much her bump was growing.

“[B]aby bump is growing.. he definitely popped in the last 2 weeks ..mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you,” Cortese wrote with a blue heart emoji. She added that the baby is as big as a dill pickle and that “Daddy is treating mommy like a princess even when she turns into a psychotic lunatic.”

SNOW WHITE

Cortese shared a photo a few weeks later wearing a “makeshift Snow White costume” before an event with Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort for children with critical illnesses.

20 WEEKS

Her next official bump update came at 20 weeks, where she shared side-by-side photos of 20 weeks, 16 weeks and 14 weeks. She revealed that her first trimester was “rough” and that she “hit a little bump at the beginning of our second.”

“I can’t believe we’re already half way there.. although the first trimester was rough and we hit a little bump at the beginning of our second.. this experience is amazing and I wouldn’t change it for the world and in a little more then 4 months it’ll all be well worth it … Feeling him move everyday is an emotion I can’t even describe .. he’s already my best friend,” Cortese wrote.

24 WEEKS

In her 24 week snapshot, Cortese shared that her and Buckner’s baby is as big as an eggplant and added that she and Buckner were taking a “babymoon” before their bundle of joy arrives in a few months.

“24 weeks 5 days .. Baby is as big as an Eggplant .. Mommy is craving yogurt..peaches & Icecream .. and Mommy And Daddy are excited for our Baby Moon tomorrow !!!!” she wrote.

BABYMOON

During their trip to the Bahamas, Cortese shared many mirror selfies at the Atlantis resort showing off her bump. In this one, Buckner stands behind her and holds her belly while they both smile for the caption.

“Just the three of us,” she captioned the sweet photo.

SWIMSUIT BUMP

Cortese shared a Boomerang video in an adorable two-piece swimsuit while she sipped on a nonalcoholic cocktail. She looked carefree in the tropical snap, with her hair blowing in the breeze.

“Cheers bitches! ( yesss this drink is virgin (which means NON alcoholic ) lol I can’t believe I need to specify that in a post,” she captioned the cute video.

RESORT LIVING

In her latest baby bump photo, Cortese showed off her bump in heels and a caped mini dress. She and Buckner smiled for the camera as she proudly displayed her bump.