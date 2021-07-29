'Jersey Shore' Star Confirms Breakup Rumors

✖

After weeks of speculation, former Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola confirmed her break up with former fiancé Christian Biscardi. The reality TV alum posted a video to her TikTok using one of the latest trends to do a fan Q&A. "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No," Giancola wrote for the video. "Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!"

There have been rumors that Giancol and Biscardi had broken up since June. InTouch Weekly reported at the time that the pair's social media behavior has led some to believe that they have called off their engagement. InTouch Weekly noted that it was possible that Giancola and Biscardi split as they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Biscardi has reportedly deleted all of the photos that he had of himself and the Jersey Shore alum on his Instagram profile. To add even more speculation to the split rumors, Biscardi reportedly set his relationship status to "single" on Facebook. As for Giancola, the last photo that she posted of Biscardi was back in January. The photo in question, which was posted on Jan. 5, saw Giancola and Biscardi posing together for a "date night."

The former couple became engaged in March 2019. They had been dating for two years prior to their engagement. At the time, the former reality star announced the news on Instagram. She wrote, alongside a photo of herself and Biscardi from when he popped the question, "I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"

Giancola and Biscardi originally planned to get married in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to delay their wedding plans. In April 2020, Us Weekly reported that the pair were looking to possibly wed in September 2020. But, since the pandemic continued to pose a problem, they decided to postpone the date again. As Jersey Shore fans know, Giancola was previously in a contentious relationship with her co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Even though the two parted ways years ago, Ortiz-Magro wished his ex nothing but the best upon learning of her engagement, He told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020, “You know, God bless her, and I’m glad that she found happiness. I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”