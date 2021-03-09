'Jersey Shore': Sammi Sweetheart Is Living Her Best Life on TikTok

✖

Jersey Shore alum Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is showing off a whole new side to herself on TikTok. The former reality star has over 500,000 followers on the popular social media platform and has amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes on her many videos. Fans on other social platforms, such as Reddit, have even pointed out how much they enjoy seeing Giancola living her best life outside of the Jersey Shore franchise.

In one TikTok video, which she posted on Feb. 26, Giancola tries her best to do the PiuPiu dance. But, based on the caption, she didn't feel as though she nailed the routine, as she wrote, "F this dance." Still, she appeared to have fun while performing, dancing, and smiling as she showed off her best moves for the camera. In another TikTok video that she posted about a week ago, she tried her hand at another dance. The Jersey Shore alum can be seen dancing along to "the bob for me" by Aqyila. This time around, she let her dance speak for itself, as she didn't include a caption. However, fans definitely took notice that she appeared to be in great spirits as she donned a bright smile and was able to show off her personality.

On Reddit, Jersey Shore fans also took time to discuss Giancola's incredibly sweet TikTok moves. One fan posted her PiuPiu dance TikTok and noted that her personality was able to shine through in a way that it didn't on the initial Jersey Shore run. They wrote, "Sammi’s tik tok is so cute! she seems so freely & you can see her goofy personality through her vids. Definitely something we never got to see in the og shows." Of course, Jersey Shore fans know that Giancola has moved on following her time on the MTV series. While she had a notable relationship with her co-star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, during the show's initial run, she has since found love outside of the series with Christian Biscardi.

Giancola and Biscardi announced that they were engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. At the time, Giancola posted a photo of the exciting moment and wrote, "I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you [_biscardi] I love you!!" According to Us Weekly, the couple was initially set to wed in 2020, but they were forced to delay their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.