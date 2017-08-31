Watch Snooki’s Spot-On Pauly D Impression and Prepare to Laugh

The Jersey Shore cast has returned to the public consciousness with their reunion show, Reunion Road Trip, and it seems the gang is just as goofy as they were back in their Seaside days, if cast member Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s latest Instagram is any indication.

Give Me Back My Chain @snooki !!! TOMORROW TUNE IN #roadtripreunion ON E! Network !!!!! #paulyd #djpaulyd A post shared by DJ Pauly D (@djpaulyd) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

In the post, Pauly D’s co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi dons one of the DJ’s gold necklaces as she performs a spot-on impression of the 37-year-old.

“Give Me Back My Chain @snooki,” Pauly D captioned the funny clip.

The E! special premiered on Aug. 20, and follows cast members Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Polizzi and DelVecchio as they reunite and take a road trip to the shore.

During the episode, the group discussed their former “gym, tan, laundry” lifestyle, their past hookups, surgical procedures and Sorrentino’s legal troubles. They also celebrated The Situation’s sobriety by doing shots, proving that some things never change.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @snooki