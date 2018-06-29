‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Seeking Custody After Jen Harley Car Incident

Ronnie Ortiz Magro is taking legal action to get custody of his daughter with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who was arrested earlier this week for domestic violence. The Jersey Shore star has reportedly been taking care of their 2-month-old daughter since Harley’s arrest, TMZ reports.

The news outlet reports that sources close to Ortiz-Magro say his and Harley’s daughter, Ariana has been staying with him since Sunday night, with his mother helping with babysitting. Harley has still reportedly been allowed to see Ariana, but that’s as far as communications have been going between the two exes.

Sources told TMZ that Ortiz-Magro is considering hiring a family attorney because as of now, no formal custody arrangement exists. He would reportedly ask for 50/50 joint custody in court.

Tensions have been escalating between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, especially after Harley claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse in Sunday’s incident. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Harley claimed that she was driving while on their way home from a barbecue with Ariana when Ortiz-Magro became aggressive and hit her a number of times.

She claimed that after she pulled over, she took their daughter out of the car and tried to flag down other motorists for help. When police arrived, they noted she had minor cuts and scratches but decided she had been the aggressor in the incident and took her into custody under suspicion of domestic battery.

But as previously reported, things may have gone down quite differently Sunday, a version of events police based their charge off of. Harley allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face while driving. When he attempted to get out of the car, he got tangled in his seat belt and was dragged alongside the car.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

The two have been involved in multiple physical altercations in June alone. Since welcoming Ariana in April, they’ve both accused the other of infidelity and drug use.

A source close to Harley told Hollywood Life that she is not “the monster she is being made out to be.”

“Things are not as they seem, and Jen definitely isn’t the monster she is being made out to be,” the person said, adding, “That is all I have to say on the matter.”