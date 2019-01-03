‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly ‘Person of Interest’ in Burglary Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is starting 2019 off on a tough note. Just days after he allegedly split from girlfriend Jen Harley, the Jersey Shore star, Us Weekly reported he’s being considered a “person of interest” in a possible burglary.

According to the outlet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home early in the morning on New Year’s Day to reports of a burglary.

“Ronnie was not at the home when the police arrived at the scene. Jen was not injured, but given the history of police calls between these two, police more than likely provided Jen with information about getting a restraining order, and other things she could do to prevent a escalating domestic violence issue,” the source said of the call.

They continued that nothing was taken, but there was damage to items in the home, and that police are conducting an ongoing investigation in which they will likely contact Ortiz-Magro.

That same day is when Harley and Ortiz-Magro allegedly called off their relationship, Us Weekly also reported Wednesday.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider said of the couple’s holiday blow-out. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

They continued, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Ortiz-Magro lent credence to the rumors by not only deleting all the photos of the mother of his child, but also unfollowing her on Instagram.

The couple definitely has had some difficult times since welcoming daughter Ariana in April 2018, breaking up and getting back together more times than anyone can count, alternately posing for cute photos and videos together then dissing one another online.

In June 2018, Harley was even arrested after allegedly dragging the MTV star behind her car in the midst of a fight. No charges were pressed in the end.

On Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro has also made his share of relationship mistakes, cheating on his pregnant girlfriend during Season 1 of the MTV reboot.

“Honestly the show has been the route to all our problems,” Harley wrote on Instagram in response to a fan in October.

