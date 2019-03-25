‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Ex Jen Harley Reunite for Party With Daughter

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is putting aside his differences with ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley to spend some quality time with their daughter over the weekend.

Initially reported by Us Weekly, Harley shared several photos and videos to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to celebrate a festive occasion in Texas along with the estranged couple’s 11-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

One of the videos Harley shared was of Ortiz-Magro sweetly interacting with their daughter at the party, with another showing the 33-year-old father fixing the infant’s dress before playing with her chubby cheeks.

The sweet tot has remained a constant for the couple, especially Ortiz-Magro who told the publication this past February that his daughter “saved” him following a rehab stint.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” the Jersey Shore star said. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”

The MTV personality goes on to say he is a “father” and “role model,” and needs to constantly remember that.

“She’s getting older. She’s not getting younger. She’s getting older, and she’s getting smarter and smarter,” Ortiz-Magro added, later explaining that he will be honest with her about his time in rehab when she gets older.

“I feel like it’s something that she needs to know. I’m going to be very open with her when she grows up. I want us to have that friendship,” he admitted. “I want her to be able to come talk to me. Also a reason why I did this [was] because I want to be able to listen to people and be able to not react. I want her to be like, ‘OK, well I can talk to my father about this. I can tell him this without him getting crazy like most dads do.’ I pray that we do have that bond when she gets older.”

In addition to speaking about Ariana, Ortiz-Magro shared an update on his relationship with Harley, saying that while the former couple has had a volatile relationship, they are committed to raising their daughter separately.

“She’s always going to be the mother of my child, at the end of the day,” Ortiz-Magro said of their current status. “All I can do is control myself.”

