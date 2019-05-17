‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Estranged Girlfriend Jen Harley Mugshot Revealed

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s estranged girlfriend has been arrested yet again. This time for a New Year’s Even incident, during which she allegedly tossed an ashtray at the Jersey Shore star, TMZ reported.

Harley was arrested in Las Vegas, where she and Ortiz-Magro live, at around 3 a.m. PT, the outlet revealed. She was booked on an outstanding warrant issued in April after allegedly calling the cops about someone in possession of a gun.

Her mugshot was obtained by the outlet, showing Harley staring stone-faced at the camera.

TMZ broke the news of Harley’s arrest on Thursday, reporting that it was in connection to an incident that occurred in January. Ortiz-Magro, 33, is said to have filed a battery report against the mother of his only daughter on Jan. 3, 2019, after the pair had an explosive argument at a night club on New Year’s Eve. During the fight, Harley reportedly threw an ashtray at the MTV personality, hitting him in the face. Ortiz-Magro is said to have suffered cuts to his nose, lip and forehead as a result.

Video footage of the altercation was obtained by TMZ, and shared with the public. In it, Ortiz-Magro can be seen leaving the club, holding a napkin to his face. The fight apparently continued afterward. TMZ reported that Harley’s home was ransacked. She apparently blamed Ortiz-Magro for the destruction, accusing him of smashing a television in her home, as well as picture frames and a vase. Ortiz-Magro was recorded breaking the security camera at her front door a month prior, according to the outlet.

The couple has had a long, contentious relationship. Us Weekly reported that the pair broke up before New Year’s Eve, but got back together right before, and then got into an intense fight while out celebrating. The ended their relationship again as a result.

“They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together,” an insider told the outlet. “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

In March, the couple came together for their daughter, Ariana’s, birthday party. The pair managed to celebrate without fighting. The party took place shortly after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star entered rehab.

“If I’m not taking care of myself, I can’t take care of my daughter. I can’t take care of my family. That’s something that I’ve always thrived off of,” Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly of his decision to seek help. “That little girl is like my guardian angel. I say to this day, she saved my life. I think, without her, I don’t think I would’ve taken this step, because what would I have to lose?”