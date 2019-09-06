‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley ‘Break up’ Again

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have called it quits once again. “They’re broken up. She’s moved out of the house,” a source told PEOPLE magazine about the on-again off-again couple who share 17-month-old daughter Ariana.

“Ron wants to focus on his daughter and her well-being,” the source said, adding that the split came last week.

On Thursday, Harley alleged on her Instagram Story that Ortiz-Magro had been spending time with “another girl” over the weekend.

“Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??” Harley captioned a photo that was allegedly the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and another woman on board a boat.

“This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” Harley wrote in text alongside screenshots of Ortiz-Magro, 33, on two occasions: one of him sitting next to the blonde woman who was invited over to the Jersey Shore cast’s house during their Miami vacation and another of him in a hot tub with an unidentified brunette.

Harley then shared a photo of a quote attributed to Shelley Lewis about addiction: “Addiction not only hurt the addict. It hurts the family, kids, friends and the people who try to help them.”

Next, she posted a lengthy statement claiming that she was being “bullied and abused” by the MTV series cast.

“I hated to post this tonight but I can’t keep taking the abuse by MTV and Ron and the cast,” she wrote. “Everyone always apologize to me for for the saying the thing things they have to say about me.”

“But I can’t take the abuse anymore. It’s not me I can prove everything!! I’m the one bullied and abused by everyone just BC I don’t post the things that happen to me doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen! Isn’t it weird you never hear my side?? BC I don’t need to tell it,” she wrote.

She followed that up with screenshots of comments that Malika Haqq made about Ortiz-Magro following their short relationship. In June 2017, Haqq told PEOPLE that “Ronnie and I are really, truly opposites. His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

“It’s not me,” Harley wrote in text overlying that screenshot. “They dated 1 month. Just because MTV needs to protect their ‘assets’ I’ve always been proven innocent.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s relationship has been a volatile one to say the least. The two welcomed their daughter in April 2018 and since then have a well-documented history of alleged abuse on both sides.

Harley allegedly threw an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro during a New Year’s Eve party; earlier this summer it was confirmed she would not be facing domestic battery charges after Ortiz-Magro filed a police report in January.

“She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out,” a source previously told PEOPLE, saying she allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro, and “took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip.”

Days later, Ortiz-Magro shared photos of himself revealing injuries, including cuts on his nose.

In May, Harley was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery when police responded to a call from her saying someone had a gun. When police arrived, they found Harley had an outstanding warrant from the New Year’s Eve incident and arrested her.

But the following month, things appeared OK between the couple, when Harley shared a Father’s Day tribute to Ortiz-Magro calling him “the best father.”

“Gym, tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born!” she said on Instagram. “You have been an amazing father since day 1, you have always shared the load of getting up at night, changing diapers, bath time together, sick days, comforting her when she’s just not having a good day.”

“We couldn’t’ have asked for a better dad than you!” she continued. “Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

Even just last week, Harley shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram, captioning it, “Baby daddy.”

Photo credit: Jason LaVeris / Contributor / Getty