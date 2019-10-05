‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Heartbroken and Embarrassed’ After Domestic Violence Arrest Involving Jen Harley

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is reportedly “heartbroken and embarrassed” after he was arrested and charged for kidnapping in a domestic violence incident with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley in Hollywood. The 33-year-old MTV reality star was arrested Friday morning, and police reportedly had to break down his door and use a taser to subdue him. Photos from the scene showed him being taken out on a stretcher.

NOW: LAPD has booked Ronald “Ronnie” Ortiz for Kidnapping. Bail set at $100,000. Additional charges may be filed later. @foxla — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

“Ronnie is heartbroken and embarrassed over the circumstances,” a source close to Ortiz-Magro told PEOPLE Friday night. “His main concern is the well-being of his daughter… He’s focusing on that and that alone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following an alleged altercation with Harley, police were called to the house Ortiz-Magro was renting in Hollywood Hills. When police arrived, he reportedly went back into the house with their daughter, 17-month-old Ariana, and refused to come outside. Police reportedly broke down the door and used a taser on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star. TMZ reported that Ortiz-Magro was taken to a hospital, but he and Ariana did not suffer major injuries.

According to TMZ‘s sources, Ortiz-Magro allegedly chased Harley with a knife while also holding their daughter.

Fox 11 LA first reported the news of Ortiz-Magro’s arrest. The station also published photos of Ortiz-Magro being taken from the scene on a stretcher.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation. Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident,” an LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE. There was a child at the location of the arrest, but the child was not hurt.”

Ortiz-Magro was released from custody on Friday, with bail set at $100,000.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro have a toxic relationship, with both accusing each other of infidelity and abuse at different times of their relationship. They have broken up and gotten back together several times. They reunited again this week, and attended a Beverly Hills event Thursday to celebrate the launch of Ortiz-Mago’s new CBD product.

“Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” Ortiz-Magro told E! News at the event, suggesting that Jersey Shore viewers do not see everything. “They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore co-stars tried to make him understand the dangers of this relationship. In one recent episode, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio suggested Ortiz-Magro was “addicted” to the relationship.

“There aren’t enough cars in the world that he could get dragged from to see how crazy this relationship actually is,” DelVecchio said. “It’s obvious that they are both addicted to a toxic relationship and a toxic environment. I’m just worried for the baby.”

Photo credit: Getty Images