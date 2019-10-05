‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley Seen Searching for Help in Surveillance Video

Footage from a security camera posted outside the home of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s neighbor in Hollywood shows his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley in a state of fear during the alleged domestic violence incident between the two on Friday morning. The footage, obtained by TMZ and published on Saturday, shows Harley carrying the couple’s 17-month-old daughter Ariana as she tries to open the neighbor’s fence.

The alleged incident ended when police arrested the Jersey Shore star and charged him with kidnapping.

The footage shows a barefoot Harley triggering the motion sensor light on the neighbor’s property. Harley tries to open the gate, but cannot. It also appears that she tries to see if the trunk of the neighbor’s car is unlocked, possibly to hide in. It was locked, so Harley left.

The neighbor told TMZ Harley also knocked on the glass door, asking for help. The neighbor was afraid to let her in, but still called police. She claims she saw Harley try to drop Ariana over the fence as a shirtless Ortiz-Magro approached. The two struggled, and Ortiz-Magro came away with the baby and hit Harley, the neighbor claims.

Haley later returned without the baby and asked the neighbor if she could use the phone, TMZ reports. However, the neighbor told Harley police were already on their way. They eventually arrived around 2:50 a.m.

When police arrived, Ortiz-Magro allegedly took Ariana to the house and refused to come out. Police reportedly had to break down the door and used a taser to subdue him. Fox 11 LA published photos of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star being taken from the scene on a gurney.

The 33-year-old MTV star was charged with kidnapping. He was released from jail after being held on $100,000 bail.

“Ronnie is heartbroken and embarrassed over the circumstances,” a source close to Ortiz-Magro told PEOPLE. “His main concern is the well-being of his daughter… He’s focusing on that and that alone.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for the past few years. At times, it has turned violent, with each accusing the other of infidelity and abuse. They were thought to have broken up for good, but they reunited this week in Los Angeles. They attended a Beverly Hills event Thursday together, and Ortiz-Magro told E! News their relationship was being misrepresented on television.

“Me and Jen have a strong love for each other. What the show portrays and what we really have for each other are two completely different things,” he said. “They ask why do we stay with each other? And it’s because we know what we have is real. And at the end of the day, people don’t see what we have, they see what MTV wants you guys to see.”

