'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Daughter the 'Love of My Life' on Valentine’s Day Amid Legal Battle With Ex Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is sending love to his 1-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky, as the Jersey Shore star continues to feud in court with her mother, ex Jen Harley. The MTV personality shared a sweet picture of the little girl to his Instagram Story Friday, writing in white letters, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life!"

Ortiz-Magro and Harley are both facing legal ramifications for alleged domestic violence — the MTV star for allegedly attacking Harley in Los Angeles in October and Harley for allegedly attacking her on-off beau in January. Earlier this week, Ortiz-Magro was ordered by a Los Angeles judge to stop contacting Harley after he allegedly violated the restraining order she has against him.

Harley told Radar Online after the hearing, "It's been hard. I'm just ready to get everything over with so him and I can coparent peacefully, and I'm just over the drama."

Harley's attorney, Lisa Bloom, also spoke to the outlet, saying, "We are very pleased that today the judge put on the record that Mr. Ortiz is in violation of the restraining order and admonished his attorney for him to stop it and to knock it off, which he should."

"And we have another continuance which means we come back in March," she continued. "As you can see, Jen is here because she is strong and she's demanding justice. We are going to keep coming back until we get justice, and I am very proud to stand with Jen today. … I just want to say domestic violence is wrong, and I'm very proud to stand with Jen Harley as she stands for her rights."

Ortiz-Magro was also granted an emergency restraining order against Harley, after accusing her of attacking him in his sleep, but charges have yet to be filed against her.

"Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him," his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

