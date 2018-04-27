‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Admits He’s Still Not Over Sammi Sweetheart

Shocker! Ronnie Ortiz-Magro still isn’t over ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The MTV personality admitted that he was still somewhat hung up on his ex, despite expecting a baby with another woman, during Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The truth came out after Ron came very close to sealing the deal on cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley with a girl he met at the club, only to be stopped last minute by savior roommate Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who told the soon-to-be-dad, “It’s not worth it.”

“This guy goes from telling us that he’s having a baby mama to inviting a girl that he was grinding with back to the house,” Vinny Guadagnino told the cameras. “I don’t know what he is thinking honestly.”

He later added, “He’s a savage. When he sees the t—, he’s an animal. He can’t help it.”

After sending the girl home with a kiss (on the cheek or on the lips? It’s impossible to say), Ron opened up about nearly sleeping with a woman who is not his girlfriend.

“As soon as you knocked on the door, I was like, this is not a good move…” Ron told Pauly, adding later to the cameras, “It’s hard to just constantly say no, no, no, no, no when it’s like, every girl in the club wants to talk to you.”

It’s then that he dropped a bomb about his relationship with Harley, who gave birth to their baby girl just days before the series premiered on MTV.

“It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone you’re not sure you should be with,” Ronnie said, adding that he’s “absolutely not, not,” ready to get married.

He later told the cameras, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this yet, but I hope that me and Jen work out. For my own sanity, for the baby’s sanity not being raised in a broken home.”

When the guys went to bed after a long night of clubbing, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took over, asking Ron if he thought Harley was “the one,” to which he replied, “Probably not, right?”

“You’re being so negative,” she said. “Why can’t you marry this b—?”

Ron started, “She’s not…” before breaking off, at which point Snooki chimed in, “Because you f—ing love Sam. I can’t.”

Ron and Sammi dated for seven years during the show’s original run, but she declined to return to the reunion to avoid what she called on Instagram “toxic situations.”

But just because the two of them have moved on with their respective significant others, doesn’t mean he’s not hung up on old feelings.

“Every man wishes that he could be with the love of his life,” he told Snooki. “Being with someone for seven years and then you don’t end up with this person, yeah it hurts.”

He added that he misses the “feeling of security” Sammi gave him, at which point Snooki decided to put an end to the Sam talk.

“Oh my God, babe. Get over Sam. It’s been 10 years,” she scolded him. “Sam moved on, so you should as well and stop talking about it.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

