‘Jersey Shore’ Personality JWoww ‘Dumbfounded’ by Angelina’s Surprise Return

Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley said she was “dumbfounded” by the surprise return of Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

During the first two seasons of Jersey Shore, Pivarnick was hated by the other castmembers, and she was replaced by Deena Cortese in season three. Back in March, it was confirmed Pivarnick would be returning for the reboot. Thursday’s episode finally saw her back, after Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio invited her down to test Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s sobriety.

Farley’s first encounter with Pivarnick will not be seen until next week’s episode. However, Farley already told TooFab how stunned she was to see Pivarnick in Miami after she returned from New Jersey.

“Oh, my God — I was dumbfounded,” Farley said. “I was spending time with my kids, it was a nice 48 hours, I go back, I’m like super excited, super refreshed — and then she’s like right there. It took a while to digest. It was literally like a car crash scene where the whole camera jerks. Like, that was my point of view when I stepped in the house and saw her there.”

Farley said she is “dying” to see how that first meeting looks in the episode. “I have no idea how bad I went off, but I’m pretty sure it was epic,” she said.

Farley told TooFab she lost her voice after seeing Pivarnick again and she laughed when recalling Sorrentino’s reaction to seeing her.

“No, like even to this day, he still talks about how shocked he was. Poor thing,” Farley said. “I mean, listen, I don’t know how they played out my reaction, but I was just as shocked. His was priceless.”

Although she had her differences with Pivarnick during Jersey Shore‘s original run, Farley said she did not complain to the producers about her presence this time.

“At the end of the day, we know there are certain things that create good shows,” Farley told TooFab. “And she was part of it from the beginning. I would feel pretty beat up if I saw the success of my roommates after choosing to leave two times, but getting that unbelievable third chance — I would take it, too.”

Pivarnick was one of the original Jersey Shore cast members, appearing in the first three episodes of season one before getting fired. She returned for the second season, set in Miami Beach, but left in episode 10 after her confrontations with Sottentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. She later made cameos in the fifth and sixth seasons.

In January, Picarnick announced her engagement to Chris Larangeira.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.