'Jersey Shore' Star Pauly D Reveals Quarantine Beard

✖

Quarantine looks good on Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio! Like many other celebs practicing self-quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Jersey Shore star has switched up his typical look, growing out his facial hair and adding a little scruff to his typically clean-shaven face.

Showing off the new look on Twitter, the DJ's followers were quick to joke he looks "like someone who looks like you," with others commenting he looked like he "face swapped" with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Others were a fan of the new look, dubbing it "crazy cool" and dropping a fair amount of thirsty replies.

DelVecchio's new look comes just as fans get the first look of Season 2 of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the MTV dating show starring the DJ and his Jersey Shore co-star, Vinny Guadagnino. Originally billed in October as DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party, the show is now bringing back some of the wildest women from Season 1 of Double Shot at Love, including Brittani "B-lashes" Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese and Susan "Suzi" Baidya.

After DelVecchio and Guadagnino left Season 1 without a true love connection, Season 2 will shake things up, bringing back the pair's most memorable Double Shot exes for a second shot at the Jersey Shore besties' hearts. Instead of weekly eliminations, however, the women will all be living and working with the bachelors in Las Vegas, with plenty of antics sure to follow.

“Without the pressure of a competition, the duo thinks it will be easy, but DJ Pauly D and Vinny quickly realize that wherever this group of girls goes, the drama will follow…and love and hook-ups may not be far behind,” MTV promises, with DelVecchio greeting the women, "God, we've missed you guys!" For your weekly dose of Jersey Shore drama, keep watching the ongoing season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, with Double Shot at Love Season 2 scheduled to premiere June 11.