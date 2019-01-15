‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Goes Live on Instagram on Way to Prison

The car ride to federal prison was a somber one for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on Tuesday, as he shared a live Instagram video documenting the somber morning.

The Jersey Shore star appeared anxious and subdued while his wife Lauren Pesce filmed him on the way to serve his first day of his eight-month prison sentence at Otisville FCI Federal Correctional Institution in New York.

“I’m just gonna handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” Sorrentino said in the video.

While Pesce read him the positive comments that were flooding in from his followers during the live video, Sorrentino did his best to make light of the situation.

“You’re going to save a lot of money on food! That’s all we spend our money on,” he told his wife before getting serious again. “The comeback is always greater than the setback,” he added.

At the end of the live video, he shared a blunt message: “There is nothing more to say … just take me to jail.”

The comeback is always greater than the Setback 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Later, Sorrentino tweeted a GIF of Ray Liotta in Goodfellas saying, “Now take me to jail.”

“Be the change you wanna see,” Sorrentino wrote in a different tweet.

He also shared his mailing address in prison “for family, friends & fans” who want to send him “letters only.”

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, 36, and his brother Marc were both indicted for tax evasion in 2014 and hit with more charges in 2017. In January 2018 Sorrentino pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to eight months in prison with two years supervised probation.

Marc, who also reports to prison Tuesday, will serve a two-year sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio both shared supportive social media posts for their friend.

“Sending love to my brother today!!! We love you!!!” Polizzi captioned a photo of her and Sorrentino on her Instagram Story.

DelVecchio, meanwhile, tweeted the hashtag “#FreeSitch” on Tuesday morning.

Co-star Vinny Guadagnino recently revealed that Sorrentino asked the rest of the cast to take care of Pesce, whom he married in November, while he was behind bars.

“Mike is stronger than everyone right now, so we kind of look at him as an inspiration,” Guadagnino told The Blast. “Honestly, he’s handling it like a champ. He’s like ‘Yo, I’m fine.’ He’s like ‘I got this.’ He’s like, ‘I need you guys to take care of Lauren for me and just hold it down while I’m gone.’ He’s honestly good.”