‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Won’t Spend Christmas With Ex-Husband Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews may have improved their co-parenting relationship since finalizing their divorce in August, but the Jersey Shore exes won’t be spending Christmas together, Mathews told Us Weekly Tuesday ahead of the holiday.

“It doesn’t look like we will be spending Christmas together,” Mathews admitted, explaining that he and his ex will both get to spend time with daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, but that they’re choosing to do that separately.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have the kids Christmas Eve till noon on Christmas Day,” he continued. “Then I’ll be dropping them off to Jenni.”

It’s unclear if Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, will be celebrating Christmas with her and her kids, but Mathews revealed he’s been fitting in just fine with other holiday celebrations this year.

“We have been getting along great and are co-parenting with no issues,” the former truck driver said of his ex-wife. “Also, we went to the kids’ Christmas play together last week — the kids, Jenni, Zack and I. The kids are happy, Jenni and Zack are happy and I couldn’t be happier.”

Things weren’t always so friendly between the exes, who were married for almost three years before Farley filed for divorce in September 2018. Amid accusations of abuse on both sides, Farley filed for a temporary restraining order against Mathews while the divorce was being finalized.

“It’s been almost a year since I filed. When you get divorced, you’re supposed to be celebrating and start a new chapter, but it’s really heartbreaking,” Farley told Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in a November episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “And it’s stressful, the up and down battle of figuring out custody issues. I just don’t know when it gets better.”

She continued, “It’s just really hard. They’re my bliss as I’m suffering. … It’s more than exhausting — it can mentally break someone. I just want peace.”

Photo credit: CJ Rivera / Contributor, Getty