‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Spotted on Romantic Getaway With Zack Carpinello Amid Angelina Pivarnick Drama

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and ex-boyfriend Zack Carpinello might be back on. The couple were seen together at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. The two broke up last week after Carpinello was seen flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Farley said she felt “disrespected by a friend and by someone who stated they loved me” after the Oct. 10 episode aired.

On Friday, Farley shared a clip of herself at Rob Zombie’s Hellbilly Deluxe on her Instagram Story. On Saturday, Carpinello shared videos from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions, with Farley’s voice audible. Us Weekly confirmed the couple were there together.

The romantic getaway to Central Florida comes as a surprise, as it happened less than 10 days after Farley made it clear she was not happy with Carpinello’s behavior during the Jersey Shore crew’s trip to Las Vegas. In the Oct. 10 episode of Family Vacation, Carpinello was seen grabbing Pivarnick’s behind during a drunken night at a club, while Farley was passed out.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” Farley wrote in a statement she posted on social media. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

During Thursday’s episode, the Jersey Shore roomies continued to deal with the fallout of the incident, with Pivarnick calling Carpinello “creepy.” Farley even accused Pivarnick of intercepting a kiss from Carpinello intended for her, leading to Pivarnick breaking out in tears.

“The lies about me kissing 24 are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship,” Pivarnick said, referring to fiance Chris Larangeira. “I don’t think the girls know the severity of how bad this can actually get for me and my relationship. Right now, I just feel like nobody has my back.”

On Oct. 11, Carpinello posted a public apology to Pivarnick and Farley on Instagram.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart,” the wrestler wrote. “I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Amid all this drama, a source told Us Weekly that Pivarnick and Carpinello went to the Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey on Oct. 12. They took Farley’s two children with her ex-husband Roger Mathews, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

