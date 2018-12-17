‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Son Spends Time With Roger Mathews Days After Restraining Order Filing

Roger Mathews had a “heart half full” on Saturday when he was reunited with his and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s 2-year-old son, Greyson.

Mathews, 43, shared a photo with him and Greyson cuddling together in bed. “Heart half full,” he captioned the post.

It was his first Instagram post since publishing a series of videos late Thursday night and early Friday morning railing against Farley after the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star filed a temporary restraining order against him in the midst of their divorce.

In the videos, he told his followers how he and Farley had an argument Thursday night and that he allegedly called police to their New Jersey house after Farley threatened to herself. He said after police left, he left the home for a while, returned and went to bed, only to be woken up and forced to leave due to a temporary restraining order a judge had just granted Farley.

He referred to Farley as “hate-filled” multiple times during his tearful videos, repeatedly lamenting the fact that he couldn’t see his kids.

Shortly after he shared his videos, Farley’s Jersey Shore co-star and close friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi took to Instagram to defend Farley, sharing surveillance video from their home that appeared to show Farley telling police she did not want her husband to be kept away from their kids due to the restraining order.

A source told Us Weekly on Sunday that Farley did everything in her power on Friday to make sure that the restraining order did not prevent Mathews from seeing their kids, 2-year-old Greyson and 4-year-old Meilani.

“Jenni would never take her kids from Roger. The judge said Roger wasn’t allowed to see the kids and so Jenni went through extreme measures Friday to have someone get in front of a judge to make sure Roger could see the kids,” the source said. “Within 24 hours, he was with his son.”

Meilani, who was sick with the flu, stayed home with Farley, who was caring for her.

“Meilani has flu type A. Kids die from type A,” the source said. “She’s not allowed to leave the house and the judge told Roger that Meilani has to be with her mother. Roger is not with his daughter because she’s sick as a dog, not because Jenni is keeping Roger from Meilani.”

“Jenni is such a devoted mom. She has the biggest heart too,” the source continued. “She has pulled out of all engagements for an indefinite amount of time to be home and be with her children and figure out this situation. She is devastated as a mother. But her focus remains on her kids. She has been going down this natural, holistic path, trying to heal her autistic son, and clearly what Greyson has been going through isn’t a stress-free situation for any family.”

Farley has not made a public statement about the situation, aside from a statement from her representative acknowledging that she was granted a temporary order or protection from Mathews.

“Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so,” the statement read. “Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”