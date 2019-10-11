‘Jersey Shore’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley ‘Pretty Hurt’ After New Episode Shows Boyfriend Grabbing Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is “pretty hurt” following Thursday’s new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reality television star took to Instagram after the East Coast airing of the popular MTV series, showing the beginning of her upcoming fight with co-star Angelina Pivarnick over claims she made about her boyfriend, 24-year-old Zack Clayton Carpinello.

In a statement released on her Instagram, Farley seemed to have a bone to pick with Pivarnick, Clayton Carpinello and the show’s producers for keeping her “in the dark” about what happened while filming Thursday’s new episode.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line(sic) that will forever haunt me,” she said, referring to the drama surrounding Pivarnick claiming Clayton Carpinello grabbed her at the club. “My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Thursday’s episode of the reality series saw as Zack took an interest in Angelina, messing with her in a conversation asking her why she doesn’t like sex.

His insistence to ask her about her personal rubbed Angelina the wrong way, insulting his manhood in a confessional and criticizing him with her co-stars.

The pair bickered several times during the episode, as Too Fab first reported, with Farley getting frustrated about Angelina getting frustrated with him so quickly. Farley and Angelina seem to argue about the subject for a second at dinner, but the night goes on without much drama as the crew gets wasted.

When Farley was too drunk and seemingly down for the count at the club, Angelina starts dancing close to Zack and he goes and puts his arm around her lower waist/hip. Angelina is immediately shocked and tells the camera “his hands are big, so it was on my ass and my side.”

Their friendly encounter took an awkward turn when he started grabbing her legs.

“One minute he’s asking me about my sex life, the next minute he’s grabbing me!” Angelina said in a confessional. “He doesn’t know what boundaries are. This is gonna be a problem,” she said, adding she wanted no part of what was happening.

Vinny also noticed the awkward moment and said Jenni would not have liked it had she seen what happened. The episode ended with Zack, Jenni and Angelina leaving the venue. Zack had his arm around his girlfriend, and later looks over at Angelina and puts his other arm around her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.