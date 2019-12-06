‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Devastated After Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Announces Her Retirement From MTV Series

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi announced this week on her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, that she is planning to retire from Jersey Shore, citing her family and the drama surrounding the MTV series as two of the major reasons she won’t be returning. Calling it a “hard decision,” Polizzi expressed her love for fans, asking them not to “hate” her for the decision as it is what’s “best” for her family at the moment. Many fans were upset by the announcement, with one writing how they would not be “watching anymore then” alongside a crying emoji.

So… @snooki just broke news on her podcast that she’s no longer doing jersey shore 😫💔 she was legit the main reason why I still watched 😣 — Amber (@Amburrknapp) December 6, 2019

Depressed af learning snooki is done with jersey shore WAHHHH I’ll miss you meatball pic.twitter.com/TDgneZho8H — Lauren Elizabeth (@killalo91) December 6, 2019

“I woke up to the news that Snooki is ‘retiring’ from the Jersey Shore,” another tweeted. “I’m not okay.”

“I’m SO SAD you’re leaving JS!!!!” one message to Polizzi read. “But i am so happy for you and PROUD! You have to do what’s best for you and the family. That’s all that matters in life. Long live Snoopy!!!!”

Someone else saw the bright side of things, writing that Polizzi can now be a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One person was thrilled by the news, but Polizzi put them in their place.

I’m still here in jersey Mary, and will always be. Come at me , bruh. https://t.co/Qj7BK8emuL — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) December 6, 2019

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one,” the 32-year-old said on her podcast, referencing a potential Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is… I just can’t do it anymore,” she continued. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Polizzi added that lately the show and its drama has been “so serious” and “people take it too seriously,” which she shared has led to threats against herself and her kids.

“If I’m doing a reality show, I want it to be fun and I want it to be light-hearted and lately it’s not that,” she said. “The show is getting so dramatic. I can’t be part of something like that, especially when I’m leaving my kids and I’m hurting. I just need to do what’s best for me right now.”

