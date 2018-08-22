‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Baby Mama Drama

The Jersey Shore crew is taking on Sin City during the new season of Family Vacation — but the drama that happens in Vegas between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley is definitely not staying there.

The new season of the MTV reboot, which premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, will include Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese — as well as original cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who returned only temporarily during Family Vacation Season 1.

In a teaser trailer dropped by MTV Wednesday, it’s clear that the gang is up to their old partying ways in Vegas, the shore and Atlantic City, with Polizzi proudly proclaiming, “We’re taking over Jersey b—s!”

“We’ve totally not grown up,” Farley adds. “We’re living our best lives. In our 30s. As 12-year-olds.”

But there’s a darker side to this season courtesy of Ortiz-Magro, whose relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Harley caused his “spiralling” in the reboot’s first season. Their temperamental relationship made headlines in June when Harley reportedly showed up to the hotel at which MTV was filming the show, lunging at and spitting on the father of her child before hotel security and the police had to get involved — just one of two times Harley would be arrested for allegedly assaulting the reality personality.

Based on the trailer, it looks like viewers will get an up-close look at the skirmish.

“You’re driving me crazy!” Ortiz-Magro can be seen shouting at Harley, who comes back at him yelling, “Because you’re a f—ing psychopath!”

At this point, it appears Harley lunges at Ortiz-Magro before the scene cuts out, police sirens are heard and a brief flash of what appears to be Harley getting cuffed is shown.

As Ron cries, Pauly D advises him, “You get joint custody, and then she can’t say, ‘I’m taking the baby!’”

“There is no one who does relationship drama better than Ron,” Guadagnino tells the camera.

Sorrentino adds, “Ronnie is in a lose-lose situation right now.”

Despite the bleak picture of Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with the mother of daughter Ariana, born in April, the two appear to have made up for the benefit of their child, spending what appeared to be an uneventful Independence Day together.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

