‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Believes Estranged Girlfriend Jen Harley Is Pregnant Again

During this week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the gang tried to help cheer up Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino after he was sentenced to eight months in prison on tax fraud charges. The trip to a Dude Ranch in Upstate New York was more eventful than they hoped though, especially when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dropped a surprise. He thought his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was pregnant.

While the group sat around a campfire, the 33-year-old suddenly said he thought Harley was pregnant again. “She’s late,” he nonchalantly said.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino were surprised. After all, at the time of the episode’s taping, Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s first child, daughter Ariana, was only a few months old.

“Are you serious? Bro, pull the f—k out,” Guadagnino yelled. “What the f– is wrong with you!”

“It’s definitely crazy to think Jen’s pregnant again, because we just never know where they are in their relationship — if they’re happy or if they’re fighting in the public or if she’s dragging him in a car,” Polizzi told the camera. “I mean, I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”

Deena Cortese seriously asked Ortiz-Magro if he was OK with having another baby.

“I love being a father,” he said.

“So that’s OK?” Cortese asked.

“Yeah,” he nodded. “I mean, I did it once. The second time will be the same thing. If not, f– it.”

“I’m excited about it,” Ortiz-Magro told the camera. “I would rather have another child with Jen than a child with another woman. You know, it’s like why do I want to have three baby’s moms? It’s like, let’s have kids, got one baby’s moms and then that’s what it is.”

Back at the campfire, Cortese said it was fine if Ortiz-Magro and Harley were in a good place. But JWoww made it clear she disapproved.

“I feel like they need five years of therapy before they have another child,” Farley told the camera. “Apparently they’re fine, as he’s sitting there with another f– black eye.”

After Ortiz-Magro and Farley, 31, welcomed Ariana in April 2018, their relationship has been everything but calm. The couple has faced allegations of cheating and abuse. Lately, their relationship appears to be calming down, as they reunited for Ariana’s first birthday in late March and again to celebrate the Fourth of July as a family.

New episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation air on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.