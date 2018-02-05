See ‘Jersey Shore’ Crew Party in Miami While Shooting Reunion

The Jersey Shore crew is back in Miami and ready to turn up for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 31, Deena Cortese, 31, Vinny Guadagnino, 30, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Pauly D, 37, hit up the Florida party city as part of the MTV show’s reunion, which is set to air sometime in 2018.

They’re also planning to film in Bimini, Bahamas for part of the special, for which Sorrentino has been given special permission to do after pleading guilty to cheating on his taxes, according to Page Six.

While the reality TV celebs have yet to disclose much about the upcoming special, several have posted images of the crew reuniting for what is sure to be a crazy party.

MVP in MIAMI ✌🏼🇮🇹#JSFamilyVacation

Three of the four guys showed up stunting in fresh new outfits for the Miami reunion, according to a Feb. 4 post by Sorrentino, in which he, Pauly D and Guadagnino rock chic casualwear while coutside of Señor Frog’s.

“MVP in MIAMI,” Sorrentino captured the photo, hashtaggging “#JSFamilyVacation.”

A Jan. 30 Instagram from Cortese showed the crew cheers-ing in a club, possibly to their new adventure together.

“Blast in a glass and the fam back in action in Miami,” she captioned the photo.

And it appears that more than a little aquatic fun will be had on the reunion, with Cortese adding another photo the same day of she and Sorrentino riding tandem on a jet ski while rocking life jackets and sunglasses in Miami.

“Family fun,” she captioned the photo.

Family fun 🏝 #miami #jsfamilyvacation

Missing from the party is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancolo, who did not agree to do the reunion special alongside ex Ortiz-Magro.

Polizzi let fans in on her thought process in a segment of her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, in December.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” she said. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

Giancolo and Ortiz-Magro dated throughout the show’s run, fighting and making up almost every episode before calling things quits for the final time in 2014. She did return for the group’s road trip reunion special last year, but possibly because Ortiz-Magro sat that special out.

But both appear to have moved on when it comes to relationships, with Giancolo dating New Jersey native Christian Biscardi, and Ortiz-Magro preparing to welcome his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley.