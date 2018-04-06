‘Jersey Shore’ House Divided Over Sammi Sweetheart Sex Doll

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola might have opted out of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but she’s with her roommates in spirit…sort of.

It might have been six years since the MTV crew was last together on the small screen, but the dynamic is still the same, especially when it comes to giving one another a hard time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So when Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio dragged out what looked like a body bag into the house, it was clear the prank war was back on.

“What the f— is that? There’s a f—ing dead body in there,” Jenny “JWoww” Farley said. “We’re already f—ing criminals.”

But instead, Pauly D pulled out a realistic-looking sex doll meant to look like Sammi, wearing a shirt mocking her excuse for staying out of the reboot that read, “I’m in a really good place.”

The doll also came with a speaker that said some of Sammi’s most iconic lines, like, “RAHN, STAHP!” and “If you’re not a Guido, get the f— out of my face.”

“If I have sex with her, is it still cheating?” Sammi’s ex, the aforementioned “RAHN,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joked.

But Deena, who warned her roommates in the beginning that she had promised to stand up for Sammi while she couldn’t stand up for herself, didn’t find the newest addition to the house very funny.

“I get Pauly wanted to bring in this new Sammi, as we’re all here together … but come on b—, this s— is weird,” she told the cameras. “It’s gross.”

To her roommates, who are laughing about the doll, Deena said, “I said I would stick up for her if this was gonna happen.”

She continued: “She’s not here to tell her story, and now she’s going to be continuously talked about.”

But her concerns are quickly shouted down by her roommates.

“I love [Sammi] to death, but if you choose not to come on vacation with us, we’re going to roast you hard,” JWoww declared.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV