Jerry O’Connell Reveals Awkward Run-in With Kourtney Kardashian

Jerry O’Connell is opening up about an awkward encounter with Kourtney Kardashian. The new co-host of The Talk told Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live about the moment. O’Connell was asked about the biggest celebrity interaction he’s had in his neighborhood of Calabasas. O’Connell lives in the area with his wife and two daughters.

Per the 47-year-old comedian, it was a run-in with the eldest Kardashian sibling. “There is a strip-mall down the street from our house where my kids go to a math tutor because they’re failing math and there’s also other places like a karate dojo and a dry cleaner,” he began. “There was a very expensive Bentley, I don’t even know if it was a Bentley, it was some expensive huge car and it was taking up about three spaces and I was with my two kids,” O’Connell continued. “And I was like ‘This is disgusting, look at how rich people just take up all these spaces, they have no regard for us regular people.’”

O’Connell realized who was behind the wheel. “The recently engaged — congratulations — Kourtney Kardashian came out and was like ‘Hi, Jerry.’” he says his response to the parking job changed instantly.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, Kourtney, how are you? Good to see you, congratulations’ and I kissed her, and then I got in my car with my kids,” he said. “They were like, ‘Why didn’t you say anything about her parking?’ And I was like ‘You two shut up!”

Kardashian has dominated the celebrity news cycle in recent months with her new beau, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The two recently got engaged and Barker wasted no expense. Barker proposed to his lady at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17. The proposal was equipped with a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach, and of course, Kardashian said yes. “Kourtney is of course ecstatic,” a source told People Magazine “She can’t wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him.”