Jeremy Vuolo Jokes About Fatherhood After Wife Jinger Duggar Gives Birth

Jeremy Vuolo is learning a lot during his first days as a dad after he and wife Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo welcomed daughter Felicity last week.

The new father took to Twitter Tuesday to share some funny thoughts on parenthood in the form of two letters, one written to “sleep” and another to “coffee.”

“To Sleep, my dear friend and faithful companion, So long. It’s been a good ride. Fondly, Jeremy,” he wrote in the first.

He soon added, “To Coffee, It’s just you and me now. Don’t let me down. Gratefully, Jeremy.”

Fans were loving his honesty when it comes to being a new dad.

I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it doesn’t get better, because once she sleeps thru the night you will wake up to check on her. Remember though, it’s only temporary and one day you will wonder where the time has gone. — JmShep (@JmShep2) July 23, 2018

My advice, start a sleeping schedule early on. Even new borns can be trained. Lower lights at bed time. Tell her its bed time. Set the evening to be calm. And eventually, it’ll be part of routine.

Congratulations on parenthood. You got this! — sheepmom3 (@sheepmom3) July 23, 2018

Haha, welcome to the fun of parenting. Sleep is very much for wimps. — TraceyOldfield (@toldfield40) July 24, 2018

The Counting On couple welcomed their first child together on July 19.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents,” the couple said in a statement on the Duggar family site.

The couple had first announced they were expecting in January after marrying in 2016.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Counting On returns on July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

