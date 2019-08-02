Jeremy Roloff, ‘Little People, Big World’ Alum, Slams Fans for Saying Audrey and Tori Got Pregnant Together on Purpose

For the record, Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff did not plan to get pregnant at the same time as his twin brother Zach Roloff and wife Tori Roloff. During Jeremy and Audrey’s podcast Behind the Scenes, Jeremy expressed his strong feelings about the question that many Little People, Big World fans have been asking.

“Question of the century that everyone wants to know,” Audrey, 28, said during Tuesday’s episode. “No, Tori and I did NOT plan to be pregnant together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jeremy then interjected, “I’m gonna say that this is probably one of the most ridiculous, ignorant, rude, selfish…” before Audrey cut him off.

“I think a lot of people that are asking this question haven’t tried to get pregnant,” she defended their followers.

“It’s coming from a complete point of ignorance,” Jeremy pushed on. “Or just rudeness, I guess. It’s really disrespectful for the journey, the difficult journey, that a lot of women specifically have to go through. Because getting pregnant is a gift from God. … To say that, ‘Oh, you just chose to get pregnant because this other person,’ … Ugh, I don’t know. It just really kind of rubbed me the wrong way that a lot of people are saying that. I just have to be frank about that.”

The TLC alum also blasted social media, saying that people have no idea how long Zach and Tori were trying to get pregnant or how long he and Audrey were trying.

Audrey brought up the point that she and Tori are around the same age, so both couples are simply experiencing the same “season of life” — so it shouldn’t come as a total shock to fans.

Jeremy and Audrey revealed in July that they were expecting baby number two, who will join big sister Ember, 1.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote at the time. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Audrey added, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori revealed in May that they were also expecting their second child, who will be a little sister to their 2-year-old son Jackson.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Tori wrote in the caption at the time. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor / Getty