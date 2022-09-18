'Jeopardy' Fans Accuse Ken Jennings of 'Misogynistic Ruling' After Letting Contestant Change Answer
Jeopardy! fans might go down as the most unhappy fanbase in the history of television. Since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek, the search for a new host has been a bungled mess between poor decisions by the show's producers and criticism from viewers. Host Mayim Bialik got the brunt of the outrage for taking over the role, but now Ken Jennings is getting some hate himself.
Jennings is the secondary host for the popular quiz show, but his recent decision at the start of his first real season as a host was not well received. Some even when ahead and said it was outright misogyny.
"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings allowed a contestant to change his answer, but later denied a second contestant from doing the same. pic.twitter.com/16QscnZDTO— CNN (@CNN) September 16, 2022
The moment came on Wednesday, Sept. 14 when contestant and eventual four-night winner Luigi de Guzman faced a clue in the Con category. "Here's a typical 19th-century landscape by this British painter," the clue read, according to Decider. His answer was "who is Constant?" at first and then Jennings allowed him to repeat his answer.
"Sorry, who is Constable?" De Guzman said, with Jennings accepting the answer. This is bad enough for some fans, but then Jennings didn't give the same treatment to fellow contestant Harriet Wagner.
Wagner was in a similar situation, but instead of letting her repeat the answer and get it correct, Jennings marked her incorrect. This left fans yelling online about the transgression, even though the official rules state that answers can be changed as long as the host or judges haven't made a ruling. Scroll down to see how mad fans got at Jennings.
Is It Really Misogyny?
I agree! That was totally unfair and Ken Jennings (and the “judges”) were absolutely wrong not to give her credit for a correct answer. Is the #misogyny from #Jeopardy? Sure looks like it!— I_Am_G (@G_I_Am) September 15, 2022
A Real Waluigi
YOU SUCK, KEN JENNINGS!— 🧢Gina Turn Texas Blue 2022🧢 (@ginadem) September 15, 2022
You gave Luigi a pass and Harriet a JIP!#Jeopardy
No Partial Credit
#Jeopardy I'm not happy how #KenJennings is letting some people correct themselves and not others. And also partial answers like class instead of class action should NOT count.— RockStarGirlfriend (@G_LoverLuv) September 14, 2022
Second Chance!?
Ken gives the guy a second chance but not the woman!!!#Jeopardy #kenjennings— Patricia Elaine (@pbuffy08) September 15, 2022
Double Jeopardy or Double Standard?
#jeopardy why did Ken Jennings let one contestant (male) change a wrong answer, but ruled against another (female), even though she said the correct answer within the time limit? Tonight’s episode was an unfair runaway because of that ruling on the last answer in double jeopardy— Mike Harrington (@mikewat) September 15, 2022
A Former Watcher
One of many examples as to why I no longer watch the show.
‘Jeopardy’ fans revolt when Ken Jennings allows champ to correct wrong answer https://t.co/TqJxHCRBeX via @nypost— Listening to Toads (@LauraCorriss) September 15, 2022
Fans have been quite serious when it comes to the rules and how their Jeopardy! hosts should appear on the show. They also are quick to say they're no longer tuning in, despite following the news.