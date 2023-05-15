'Jeopardy!' Star James Holzhauer Expertly Trolls Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy! Masters' Tournament

Jeopardy is hosting another battle of the greats right now, and many of the contenders have competed against host Ken Jennings before. The three-week tournament is called Jeopardy! Masters, and its contestants are James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. On Friday's episode, Holzhauer and Jennings teased each other about their past as competitors, culminating in Holzhauer's "Final Jeopardy" call-out.

Holzhauer made a big splash when he joined the ranks of Jeopardy's biggest winners, and in 2020 he competed against Jennings and others in the "Greatest of All Time" tournament. Jennings ended up winning that competition, but when he brought it up on Friday, Holzhauer pretended not to remember it. Holzhauer said: "I don't think this happened. I think you're imagining it," and Jennings responded: "You're blocking it out, that's fine."

At the end of the night, Holzhauer was so far ahead that neither of his competitors could have caught up even if they bet it all and won the "Final Jeopardy" round. That meant Holzhauer didn't need to get the clue right, so instead, he used his tablet to tease Jennings. Wagering zero dollars, he wrote down: "Stop ducking rematch, Ken."

"You know how much work I had to go to to get all the way over at this lectern and avoid having to play you again, James?" Jennings responded as the audience laughed. Jennings is now one of the hosts of Jeopardy, taking turns with actress Mayim Bialik. Jennings will be hosting the entirety of the "Masters" tournament, which concludes later this month.

The "Masters" tournament is unique by Jeopardy standards and introduces a brand new scoring system that may prevent players like Holzhauer from building up enormous leads. The competition does not use dollars but instead "points," and those totals are reset at the end of each game. After each round, the winner of the night is awarded two points for their tournament total and the second-place player is awarded one point. Those totals determine who advances and who is eliminated, but the margins will be much tighter than in some of the show's bigger events.

At the time of this writing, Holzhauer has nine points, He has 8 points, Roach has 7 points, Amodio has 3 points, Schneider has 3 points and Buttrey has 2 points. New episodes in the tournament will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. There will be two "semi-final" episodes on May 22 and May 23, then the big finale on May 24. Jeopardy airs on ABC on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET.