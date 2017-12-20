‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek in Jeopardy for Comment to Female Contestant

Note to Alex Trebek: it’s the tail end of the year 2017. Not 1957. Stop with this ridiculous treatment of your female contestants, please 😐 @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/9QaDDTUnrD — ChristinaS (@stinasays) December 20, 2017

Alex Trebek is being called sexist after asking an Army Master Sergeant if she found her job difficult because she was a woman.

During the interview portion in the middle of the first round of Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Trebek caused quite a stir on social media after asking retired Army Master Sergeant Lisa Beth Davis about her role in the military.

“That must be really tough for a woman because a master sergeant is giving orders most of the time. How was it for you?” he asked Davis, who took the question in stride.

“I’m pretty bossy. I’m the oldest, so I know how to tell people what to do,” she said.

“Do you have brothers?” Trebek asked.

“I have sisters,” Davis responded.

“So you learned how to do it? Good for you,” Trebek said before moving on to the next contestant.

Twitter was aflurry with negative comments about the longtime Jeopardy! host, calling him “sexist” and inviting him to live in the 21st Century.

Alex Trebek just asked an Army Master Sergeant if her job was really tough because she was a woman…..#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/xDGeOUjA2s — Harmony Lloyd (@harmonymist) December 20, 2017

Alex Trebek just said to a female retired USMC master sergeant contestant “Was that hard for you to give orders all the time, since you’re a woman?” That is some really bold sexism, especially directed at a former US military officer. #Jeopardy — Charlie Fook (@CharlieFook) December 20, 2017

Alex Trebek actually asked a contestant tonight (retired master sargeant) if her job was hard because she was a woman who had to give orders. Geez, Trebek, spend much time in the 21st century? #jeopardy #itmightbetimetoretire — Judith Hyatt Bellack (@JudyBellack) December 20, 2017

Alex Trebek: “Being a master sergeant must be hard for a woman because you have to give orders all the time.”

That sexism isn’t even subtle. — Mary Faurot (@MaryFaurot) December 19, 2017

Others suggested he should have asked what she accomplished in her position.

um, Alex Trebek just said it must have been hard for a woman to be an Army Master Sergeant because she was a female…really?? Why not ask her what she accomplished in her position. Do better @Jeopardy. — Abby Hodges (@abby_hodges13) December 20, 2017

Davis came in second place, which means she won’t be around for Wednesday’s episode. TMZ reports that there are 1,265 active female Master Sergeants in the Army.