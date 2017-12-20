Reality

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek in Jeopardy for Comment to Female Contestant

Alex Trebek is being called sexist after asking an Army Master Sergeant if she found her job difficult because she was a woman.

During the interview portion in the middle of the first round of Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, Trebek caused quite a stir on social media after asking retired Army Master Sergeant Lisa Beth Davis about her role in the military.

“That must be really tough for a woman because a master sergeant is giving orders most of the time. How was it for you?” he asked Davis, who took the question in stride.

“I’m pretty bossy. I’m the oldest, so I know how to tell people what to do,” she said.

“Do you have brothers?” Trebek asked.

“I have sisters,” Davis responded.

“So you learned how to do it? Good for you,” Trebek said before moving on to the next contestant.

Twitter was aflurry with negative comments about the longtime Jeopardy! host, calling him “sexist” and inviting him to live in the 21st Century.

Others suggested he should have asked what she accomplished in her position.

Davis came in second place, which means she won’t be around for Wednesday’s episode. TMZ reports that there are 1,265 active female Master Sergeants in the Army.

