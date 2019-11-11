Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello Are ‘Not Together,’ Her ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Deena Cortese Reveals

Jenni “JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello aren’t back together after his flirting with Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore Family Vacation caused their dramatic split last month. On the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Sunday, Farley’s MTV co-star Deena Cortese told Us Weekly Farley and Carpinello haven’t repaired their relationship altogether, but are working on things.

“I like him. It’s just unfortunate events in the one episode,” Cortese told the outlet. “Right now, they’re not together but they’re working on it.”

During an October episode of Family Vacation, Carpinello was captured on camera touching Pivarnick while his girlfriend was out for the count at the Las Vegas club in which everyone was partying.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

It wasn’t long before Carpinello apologized publicly for his part in the incident, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

The wrestler continued, “I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Carpinello and Farley seemed to be over for good until the pair was spotted at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park with Farley’s children — daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3 — whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews. A week later, they made another trip as a pair to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV