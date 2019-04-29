Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Would ‘Never’ Take Children Away From Estranged Husband Roger Mathews, Despite Restraining Order

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley may be going through a turbulent time with estranged husband Roger Mathews, but a source close to the Jersey Shore star denies her filing for a temporary restraining order was not an attempt to keep him from seeing their kids.

The insider told Us Weekly Sunday, after Mathews revealed on Instagram that he was spending time with 2-year-old son Greyson, that Farley was actively working to make sure their family wasn’t torn apart by the ongoing drama.

“Jenni would never take her kids from Roger. The judge said Roger wasn’t allowed to see the kids and so Jenni went through extreme measures Friday to have someone get in front of a judge to make sure Roger could see the kids,” the source said. “Within 24 hours, he was with his son.”

As for why 4-year-old daughter Meilani was not spending time with her dad, the source confirmed to the magazine that she is suffering from the flu right now. “Meilani has flu type A. Kids die from type A,” they continued, “She’s not allowed to leave the house and the judge told Roger that Meilani has to be with her mother. Roger is not with his daughter because she’s sick as a dog, not because Jenni is keeping Roger from Meilani.”

Despite Mathews claiming Farley’s filming for Jersey Shore Family Vacation was preventing her from being present in their children’s lives, the insider stated how there was actually more to things than Mathews initially alluded to with his wife being “hate-filled” on social media.

“Jenni is such a devoted mom. She has the biggest heart too,” the source explained. “She has pulled out of all engagements for an indefinite amount of time to be home and be with her children and figure out this situation. She is devastated as a mother. But her focus remains on her kids. She has been going down this natural, holistic path, trying to heal her autistic son, and clearly what Greyson has been going through isn’t a stress-free situation for any family.”

After Farley filed for divorce from her husband of less than three years in September, Mathews claimed publicly that he would be trying to win his wife’s love back. But at this point, the insider said those efforts are for naught.

“There is NO chance [Jenni and Roger] will reconcile,” the source said. “But they were a great couple. There was never any big disaster or anything in their marriage. He was once a good husband and he is a great dad. … He just can’t handle that her focus isn’t on him and their marriage.”

As previously reported, Friday Mathews shared a series of videos on Instagram claiming police came to escort him from his shared home with Farley after she filed a temporary restraining order against him.

“Alright, guys, I’m doing my best to stay composed right now, although I’m really upset for my children,” he said in the video, which showed him riding in the back of a police cruiser. “My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say ensued.”

He continued: “Jenni became completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does and said she was calling the police. And I said, ‘For what? What did I do?’ I said, ‘I’ll call the police myself.’ So I called the police because I knew she would make some sort of false police report, which is typical Jenni. The last two exes can [attest] to that. I got woken up about 2 o’clock in the morning … by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order.”

“This is the level my ex wife takes it to after telling my kids their dad is a piece of s— and she’s sorry she ever had children with him,” he concluded. “She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too. Saddest day of my life watching her tell my daughter she is sorry she had children with your daddy. The truth will come out. The truth will set you free. I will never stop fighting for my kids.”

Farley has yet to speak publicly about the incident, but shared a statement from her representative Friday on Instagram.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement,” the statement reads. “Certain events transpired last night which lead [sic] Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for a third season in 2019 on MTV.

