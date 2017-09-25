JWoww Reveals Why Ronnie Magro Is Missing From the ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion Special

In August, Jersey Shore cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “the Situation” Sorrentino reunited for a reunion special on E!, and while the group came together for a reunion road trip back to the shore, a few cast members were missing from the trek.

“I don’t know if they were allowed,” Farley told TooFab on Thursday of cast members Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese, who were notably absent from the special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is me being an investigator ’cause it’s on E! and it wasn’t our production company so I’m thinking, ‘Oh, well maybe they just weren’t allowed to use the whole cast because they weren’t asked because then maybe it becomes a legal issue,’ ” Farley said.

The reality fixture also addressed the idea that Ortiz-Magro’s absence could have been due to contracts with E!’s Famously Single.

“Maybe. I mean that’s what I always look at,” Farley offered.

Many fans speculated that the reason for the cast members’ absence was due to a feud, but Farley was quick to shut that rumor down, noting that Sorrentino, who was not in contact with his fellow castmates for five years, is now one of her closest friends.

The 31-year-old added that the group is even talking about a reboot of the infamous reality show.

“Me and SallyAnn have been in like group chat with the whole cast like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s kick down MTV’s doors’ ’cause everyone’s down,” Farley said. “Everyone is in the group chat and we talk constantly, everyday, all day, all the cast mates and we talk constantly with the creator of the show and we’re like, ‘We need to do this. I just need to be in bed my 9 p.m.’ “

“This would be my dream reboot if we had one,” she added. “We go somewhere for two weeks all out so let’s picture like Turks and Caicos. Two weeks, Jersey Shore takes over, ruins the village and then we’re out.”

Photo Credit: MTV